Bhubaneswar: Individual Social Responsibility, Jeevan Raksha Parishad (JRP) and the Forest Department organised a bike ride for seed bombing at various locations in the city, Sunday.

The bikers belonging to various biking groups went on a seed bombing ride which was flagged off by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest AK Pathak (IFS) from the PCCF office.

Around 20 bikers carried out seed bombing at various locations during their ride from PCCF office to Trisulia Bridge and back. Most of the seed bombing was done near the New Bhubaneswar Railway station near Barang.

The Ride For Nation was led by Ansuman Kar of ISR. She said, “We are celebrating the Green (which holds significance for greenery) and White (for peace) after having planted around 2,000 plants during our regular monsoon plantations. We concluded our plantation drive today with the seed bombing of 1,000 plus seed balls.” The riders proudly carried the National flag during their ride.

The ride also included three women riders – Priyanka Ghoshal, Monali and Sangeeta Sahoo – from ‘We The Road Queens,’ an all woman biking squad.

AK Pathak of PCCF said, “It is great to see the enthusiasm of the youngsters. The Forest Department is more than happy to help groups and individuals for this wonderful cause.”

Seed balls consist of different seeds rolled inside a ball of clay, preferably volcanic pyroclastic red clay. Various additives may be included like humus or compost. These are placed around the seeds at the centre of the ball to provide microbialinoculants. Cotton-fibres or liquefied paper are sometimes mixed into the clay to strengthen it. It may also have liquefied paper mash coated on the outside to protect the clay ball during throw sowing, particularly in harsh habitats.

Seed balls can be used in any region where plants can grow. They are used for reseeding ecosystems in man-made deserts, avoiding seed eating insects and animals and protecting seeds until rains come to soak the clay ball and stimulate the seeds. Seeds kept in such balls germinate in ideal conditions.