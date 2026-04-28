Deogarh: Police in Deogarh district have arrested a former accounts officer of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for allegedly cheating 12 job aspirants of Rs 15.60 lakh on the promise of securing them employment, officials said.

The accused, identified as Parameswar Nayak, a former accounts manager of the district hospital and currently posted in Kandhamal district, was arrested by Adarshaa police station and produced before a court. He was remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

According to police, Nayak allegedly collected Rs 1.30 lakh each from 12 candidates, totalling Rs 15.60 lakh, in July 2025, promising appointments as attendants, sweepers and supervisors at the hospital within 15 days.

However, he failed to provide appointment letters and allegedly delayed the process on various pretexts. Investigators said the accused was later transferred to Kandhamal district in November 2025 and allegedly remained unresponsive to the job aspirants.

The case came to light after Lakshmi Priya Behera, a resident of Kurad village in Deogarh district, lodged a written complaint at Adarsha police station March 15. Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to cheating and criminal breach of trust, and launched an investigation. Further investigation is underway, police said.