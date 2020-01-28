Naisargik will be going to go to California to participate in the International Science and Engineering Fair, the largest science fair for pre-college students

Bhubaneswar: Naisargik Lenka, a young student, also known as the ‘Science Wizard of DAV Public School, Unit-8’, made the state proud by winning the ‘CBSE National Science Exhibition Award’ at a recently held ceremony in Gurgaon in the field of ‘Sustainable agricultural practices’.

Further, he is the only candidate to get a place in the coveted ‘Team India’ under ‘Animal Science category’ which showcased his project ‘Oestrous Kit for Cows’ at IRIS National Fair held during January 22 to 24, 2020 in Bangalore.

Naisargik will be going to go to California to participate in the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) which is the largest science fair for pre-college students. Around 1,800 teams from 81 countries will showcase their innovations in the International round. School Chairman Madan Mohan Panda and Principal Ipsita Das congratulated Naisargik for his hard work and endeavour. “We feel proud of Naisargik and wish him all the best for his future. He’ll make a mark wherever he goes,” said the Principal.