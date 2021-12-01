Chhatrapur: People in all towns of Ganjam district will soon avail of city bus services like that in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. This decision was taken at a meeting of the management committee of the Ganjam District Urban Area Transport Services Limited.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, who is the chairperson of the Ganjam District Urban Area Transport Services Limited, discussed various issues relating to the city bus services.

It was learnt that the permit of 26 city buses has expired. These buses have been operating for over seven years. The Transport department has vetted the fitness of these buses. New buses will run replacing the old ones. Significantly, a decision was taken to deploy electric buses.

Initially, these electric vehicles will run on the Berhmapur route. All the towns in the district will have city bus services. These buses will have CCTV cameras and special facilities for the elderly and women.

A special App will be launched for common people to know about the routes and timings of these city buses.

Besides, a special bus, to be named as ‘Ganjam Darshan’ will transport people to various major tourists places in the district like Taratarini, Taptapani, Narayani, Sunapur, Gopalpur, Tampara, Potagada, Buddhakhol, Bhanjanagar and Nirmaljhar.

A high-tech bus worth Rs 30 lakh will be pressed into service for Ganjam Darshan. Another high-tech bus will come soon for this purpose. There will be a package for passengers visiting the tourist spots in the district.

They will be provided snacks, water bottles, biscuits and some other facilities. Four special buses will operate for Taratarini hilltop. Three buses will always be on move while one will be a backup. Passengers will have to pay Rs 30 each for to and fro trips to the hilltop shrine.

PNN