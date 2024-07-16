Bhubaneswar: Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of the sibling deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra after their nine-day stay at their aunt’s house, was celebrated with religious fervour here Monday. Braving intermittent rain, devotees thronged various temples in the City to pull the deities’ chariots. “As the weather was pleasant, people in large numbers participated in the festivities. The occasion was observed peacefully without any untoward incident,” said a senior police officer. The Bahuda Yatra, organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Nayapalli, was a major crowd-puller.

Three chariots started their journey from Mausima temple at Unit VIII and reached the ISKCON temple, crossing National Highway 16. The return journey of the trinity was also celebrated at Sribani Khetra, on the premises of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Utkal University campus, Regional College of Management, Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, Mancheswar, VSS Nagar, Jagamara, Dumduma, Patiagarh, Baramunda, Sahid Nagar, Laxmi Sagar, Baragada, Old Town, Niladri Vihar and Sailashree Vihar. At KIIT Jannath Temple, women devotees pulled the chariot of goddess Subhadra, while the rituals were conducted as per Srimandir rituals. The Vani Vihar campus chariot also attracted a sizeable crowd. Utkal University VC Sabita Acharya performed the chhera Pahara ritual.

At Patia, the occasion was celebrated with ceremonial grandeur with the participation of hundreds of devotees. Similarly, the festival at Jagamara witnessed a colourful procession of cultural troupes, folk music and dance. Chariots of the trinity at the Old Town area were pulled with religious fervour.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP