Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, the Nayapalli police Wednesday, arrested a married couple after their niece alleged that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her uncle since she was a minor and the assault took place within the knowledge of her aunt, the officials informed.

The accused were identified as Jayakrushna Behera, 54, and his wife, Fulandhini Nayak.

According to police, the woman came to her maternal aunt’s house in Bhubaneswar from Kandhamal in 2017 to pursue her education.

The cops informed that the victim was sexually assaulted by her uncle since she was a minor.

It was also alleged that the victim’s aunt also knew about the repeated assault but chose to remain silent on the issue.

The victim alleged that her uncle threatened her that she would meet with dire consequences if she informed others about the incident.

Unable to bear the exploitation for nine years, the victim filed a complaint at the Nayapalli police station Tuesday.

The police swung into action and arrested the couple.