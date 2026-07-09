Bhubaneswar: In a step towards strengthening the state’s revenue administration and disaster management infrastructure, the state government has decided to begin construction of the proposed Revenue Bhawan near Kalpana Square in Bhubaneswar shortly, while the foundation stone for the Disaster Management Bhawan will be laid in August.

The projects, aimed at giving a facelift to the Revenue and Disaster Management department, were reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari at Lok Seva Bhawan Wednesday.

The meeting also examined proposals for an international-standard auditorium complex at the Revenue Officers’ Training Institute (ROTI), Gothapatna, and a new Special Circuit House in Bhubaneswar.

Reviewing the architectural designs presented by the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) and the Works Department, the Minister said that strengthening the department’s infrastructure would enhance administrative efficiency and improve public service delivery across the state.

Officials informed that the proposed 10-storey Revenue Bhawan would be equipped with modern facilities, including the Board of Revenue Camp Court, courtrooms for revenue officers, an auditorium for departmental meetings and conferences, and other essential support infrastructure.

The Minister also reviewed the detailed design of the proposed Disaster Management Bhawan and directed officials to complete the project within 18 months.

The building will house the offices of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and other disaster management-related establishments under one roof to improve coordination and emergency response.

Designed as a green, environmentally sustainable, and disaster-resilient structure, the building will incorporate earthquake-resistant features and house an advanced control room equipped with modern early warning and emergency response systems.

It will also include a dedicated media centre to facilitate the dissemination of information during disasters.

Space has also been earmarked for departments and agencies associated with disaster management, including the Energy and Works departments, the National Disaster Management Authority (ND MA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as well as other national and international organisations.

The meeting further reviewed plans to upgrade infrastructure at ROTI, Gothapatna, where an international-standard auditorium, a new administrative building, a digital library, a GIS laboratory, and other modern facilities will be developed.

Reviewing the proposal for a new Special Circuit House in Bhubaneswar, the Minister directed officials to identify a suitable site immediately and initiate the project without delay.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department Arabinda Padhee, Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, and other senior officials.