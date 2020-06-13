Bhubaneswar: Migrant workers suffering from untold miseries in other states, following a spike in COVID-19 cases, is not uncommon these days. However, the scenario in Odisha is quite different with the stranded artisans from states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar being offered livelihood opportunities by the local businessmen.

Meet Tulip Ray, a woman entrepreneur and designer who has managed to engage at least 20 artisans from other states to solve their livelihood problems. Realising the plight of these workers, she decided to add a small unit to her designing hub so that she can generate employment opportunities for the stranded skilled workers. They now design Covid masks using handloom fabrics such as Ikat, Sambalpuri, Khadi and earn enough for a living.

Tulip is the only designer in Bhubaneswar who uses pure handloom cloth to make masks and donate them to the poor, roadside vendors and health workers who can’t afford expensive masks. So far, she has distributed over 500 masks among the people who were in need.

Speaking to Orissa POST the entrepreneur said, “The impact of the outbreak is quite scary. I have seen the misery of the workers. Many skilled workers in Odisha, like other states, became jobless in a matter of few days. They neither had the money to buy provisions nor a roof over their heads. Moved by the plight of these stranded but skilled workers, I thought of adding a unit that will work on designer Ikat and Sambalpuri masks. I am happy that I could engage at least 20 people and address their food and shelter issue.’

Jamir Ali, a resident of Midnapore district in West Bengal said, “I had to nothing to eat when Tulip madam offered me a job. I will always remain grateful to her for her gesture. Now, I am not only getting two square meals a day, my shelter issue has also been solved.”

Another artisan Raj sheikh, also a native of West Bengal felt that Tulip and mask manufacturing unit has helped him survive the tough time following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Vishal Subhudhi, a well known fashion designer of the city, feels that Tulip is doing a wonderful job by offering livelihood opportunities to the stranded workers from other states. “While Tulip’s initiative helped the poor artisans at one hand, her free distribution of designer masks among the vendors checked the spread of the deadly virus.”

Chaitali Shome, OP