Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 35 model police stations equipped with advanced technical infrastructures, enough manpower along with other amenities across various districts of the state in 2018. Along with that, newly-constructed Airport police station and upgraded Nandankanan police station in Bhubaneswar were declared as model police stations too.

The model police stations were upgraded with disabled-friendly entry, crèche for children, special amenities for women staff and elderly, room for officers in the Police Station, Community Policing Room, armoury for safe upkeep of the arms and ammunition, wireless and communication room.

However, it seems the officers-in-charge of the model police stations are indifferent towards the very aim for which these model stations have been set up.

Various higher courts across the country have repeatedly urged the government to ensure the Police Station buildings to be barrier-free and disabled-friendly. Almost all the police stations in the capital as well as at other places are being upgraded to make the buildings disabled-friendly.

Interestingly, the reception desk at the Airport model police station is located on the first floor in place of the ground floor. The differently-abled and elderly persons use the elevator system at the police station to go upstairs for registration of their complaints.

On the other hand, the elevator has been lying defunct for the last several months at the model police stations leaving the elderly and differently-abled visitors helpless. The helpless persons have no option but to bring an attendant for lodging their complaint or return empty-handed.

Similarly, during a recent visit by this correspondent to the police station revealed that the station was almost empty with no staffers on an afternoon. Even the DCO chair was found vacant.

The situation was similar in Nandankanan model police station where the DCO was found cooling his heels upstairs while only three constables were at the reception desk.

It is pertinent to note that several accused persons managed to flee from the lock-ups of both the model police stations.

Speaking on the issue, a senior police official in the Commissionerate Police remarked that all the steps will be taken to address the lacunae if any.

