BHUBANESWAR: Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi recently urged women not to marry a man who is not familiar with cooking. Public figures as well as general masses here have thrown their support behind the top cop’s statement.

Interacting with Orissa Post, a city-based girl Ayushi Reddy said, “Cooking is a basic survival skill. It should be known to both genders for survival. I agree with Sarangi. There are so many benefits of being good in the kitchen. It’s astonishing when people argue that it’s not worth the time and effort.”

A model Pooja Mishra said, “I support his words strongly. Everyone should be self sufficient in these days. Times are changing. Women can drive, lead organisations and hence achieve everything. It’s our society which thinks we are associated only with cooking and should stay at home. Commissioner Sarangi rightly said that one who doesn’t know how to cook shouldn’t complain that the food is not tasty.”

A health expert Anisha Agrawal said, “Cooking improves one’s health, enjoyment of food, financial as well as social situation. If cooking seems overwhelming, remember that there was a time when you didn’t know how to ride a bike or drive a car or even do your job. One can never get better if he doesn’t practice it.”

A student Tapas Das said, “Everyone should at least learn basic cooking. As students living in hostels, we must cook to live alone at a limited cost. It doesn’t matter if you are a boy or girl. In this era, many migrate to cities in search of jobs. Eating junk food is the biggest reason for ill health. It deteriorates your immunity. Hence, it is very important for everyone to learn cooking.”

Dr Anil Dhayal said, “Nowadays, both men and women work. It is difficult for a lady to manage household work along with her job. She expects help from her partner. One must respect his spouse’s feelings and fulfill her expectations. Hence, every boy should learn cooking.”

Barsha Priyambada said, “I don’t think that it should be compulsory for men to cook. If my man doesn’t know how to cook, it doesn’t mean I will divorce him. We live in an independent country. Everybody have their own choices. Many women don’t know how to cook too.”

A chef Michael said, “Cooking while your better half is unwell is another way of showing love.”

