Manoj Kumar Jena, OP

Bhubaneswar: Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the recent military operation dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’, sparking widespread debate both online and offline. The public remains divided—while some support decisive military action, others caution against the consequences of war.

While growing social media discourse, here’s what residents of Bhubaneswar had to say:

Suparn Misha, a first-year English literature student, said, “We support the Indian Army’s efforts to eliminate terrorism. We don’t want a full-scale war, but we must neutralise all terrorist groups operating from both India and Pakistan.”

“War is the only option. Pakistan keeps sending terrorists, and we keep losing innocent lives. It’s time for a permanent solution,” opined Gargi Patnaik, a B.Tech student.

Echoing similar views, 48-year-old homemaker Padmini Sahoo stated, “We cannot keep losing lives to Pakistani terrorism. A strong response, even war, is necessary to deliver justice.”

Economics professor Jogasankar Mahaprasastha offered a balanced view. “War has economic consequences, but national security must come first. If terrorism continues unchecked, the cost to innocent lives and national stability will be far greater.”

Meanwhile, Sujit Mahapatra, founder of Bakul Foundation, highlighted the environmental toll of war. “We worry about pollution during Diwali. Imagine real bombs destroying air, water, soil—and entire ecosystems. The trauma to nature would be immense.”

Retired Colonel Sarat Mahapatra contextualised the military perspective. “No country seeks war. But Pakistan’s actions—retaliating against Operation Sindoor by targeting 15 civilian locations—demand a strong response.”

“Whether we go to war depends entirely on the situation. If attacked, we have every right to respond with equal force,” he added.

As Operation Sindoor stirs national debate, the question of war remains a complex issue—balancing security, strategy, humanity, and long-term consequences.