Bolangir: Bolangir town has been shut for a week starting September 25. Interestingly, the shutdown was not clamped by the district administration. A newly formed ‘Corona Niyantrana Committee’ has called for this week-long bandh to put a check on the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases in the town.

Bolangir district has been reporting more and more COVID-19 cases every day. At the same time, the district administration has clarified it that it is not going to impose any shutdown as per the Central Government’s guidelines.

Seeing no option left, members of several organizations based in the town joined hand and formed ‘Corona Niyantrana Committee’, a committee to stop the spread of the disease.

The committee has appealed the businessmen to down their shutters during this period. However, shops dealing in essential commodities like medicine have been kept out of bandh purview. Similarly, no restriction has been imposed on vehicle and people movement.

Baring a few shops, all the other shops in the town were found closed Friday, suggesting it that they have supported the band call.

Meanwhile, the administration has announced ward nos 1 and 2 as Containment Zones to stop the spread of the disease. This apart, both the Bolangir district collector and superintendent of police have been going around the city, asking people to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Notably, Bolangir district reported 76 fresh COVID-19 cases Friday. With this, the district’s tally has gone up to 3,854. Of them, 3195 have already been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and 640 patients are presently undergoing treatment. The district reported one death case due to COVID-19 Friday, taking the toll to 19.