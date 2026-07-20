New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest site was dismantled by the police Monday, hours after protesters’ march to Parliament was thwarted with tear gas and baton charges.

Protesters, however, regrouped at Jantar Mantar after the march. One of their leaders said they will stay put.

The stage where activist Sonam Wangchuk observed his hunger strike stood dismantled, with trampolines, carpets, mattresses and other materials removed.

A protester said one of the group’s key demands had been met after a CJP delegation held talks with Union Minister JP Nadda. He, however, said the agitation will continue till Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

The Jantar Mantar area still teemed with students and other protesters.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed the crowd from a tempo fitted with loudspeakers.

The CJP first organised a one-day protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6 and soon began a full-fledged sit-in with several hunger strikers.

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters assembled near Parliament Street and marched towards Parliament, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Pradhan.

Security personnel stopped the march, leading to clashes in which baton charges were carried out to disperse the crowd.