Bargarh: Tension flared up in Bargarh town Tuesday as police and residents clashed during an ongoing anti-encroachment drive, with bulldozers demolishing houses in a low-income settlement.

Tuesday, officials moved to clear encroachments in Canalpada areas under ward-14 and ward-15 of the Bargarh Municipality.

As bulldozers arrived with a heavy police presence, residents staged a protest, sitting on the road to block the operation.

Police forcibly removed the protesters, following which demolition began.

The affected residents said they are devastated, with elderly family members left without shelter and children’s education disrupted, as many attend nearby schools.

The evictees are also concerned about managing upcoming social obligations, including weddings, which are scheduled in the coming days.

The drive has drawn criticism, with locals questioning why authorities are targeting poor settlements while allegedly going soft on influential encroachers in other parts of the town.

The eviction campaign has been carried out in phases across different localities in the town.

However, daily wage earners and economically weaker residents have been the worst affected, with many losing both shelter and livelihood.

According to residents, the demolition has left families struggling to survive after losing their homes.

Many said they had repeatedly appealed to local authorities and their local legislator for rehabilitation and more time before eviction.

Though assurances were reportedly given, no resettlement arrangements were made.