Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Saturday said music possesses the unique ability to unite hearts, heal minds and strengthen human values, while transcending barriers of language, religion, region and generation.

Addressing the 103rd birth anniversary celebration of legendary Odissi music maestro Pandit Balakrushna Dash at Rabindra Mandap here, the Governor described the iconic musician as a “timeless institution” whose contribution enriched the cultural soul of Odisha and inspired generations of artistes and music lovers.

Paying rich tributes to the legendary composer and singer, the Governor said Pandit Balakrushna Dash made unparalleled contributions to Odissi classical music, devotional compositions, Chhanda, Champu, folk traditions and Odia cinema.

He noted that the maestro transformed Odissi music into a vibrant and structured classical tradition and carried Odisha’s rich musical heritage beyond the boundaries of the state.

The Governor said, “Music has the unique ability to unite hearts, heal minds and strengthen human values, while transcending barriers of language, religion, region and generation.” He said Dash successfully combined the depth of classical music with emotional accessibility, making Odissi music popular among the masses through cinema, radio and public performances.

Through All India Radio, Cuttack, he carried the melodies of Odisha into countless homes, while as a guru at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, he nurtured generations of musicians who continue to uphold the distinctive “Balakrushna Dash style”.

Highlighting the relevance of the maestro’s life for younger generations, the Governor said his journey symbolised dedication, humility, discipline and deep respect for cultural roots. He urged the youth to remain proud of India’s heritage while striving for innovation and excellence in a rapidly changing world.

The event also marked the 34th Annual Day celebration of Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Dash Foundation. The Governor also congratulated internationally acclaimed classical dancer Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, who was conferred the prestigious “Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Dash Memorial Award 2026”, along with other distinguished awardees.

He commended the foundation for its efforts in preserving and promoting Odissi music through festivals, archival work, training programmes and scholarships.

Among others, National Human Rights Commission Member Justice BR Sarangi, OSSSC Chairman Lalit Das, NAL CO Executive Director (HR) Ashutosh Rath and legendary dancer Sonal Mansingh also addressed the gathering and highlighted the invaluable contribution of Pandit Balakrushna Dash to Odissi music and Odisha’s cultural heritage.

Foundation’s president Manoranjan Panigrahi and secretary Guru Ramahari Das were also present on the occasion.