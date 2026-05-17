Sonepur: A gharial crocodile that drifted from the Mahanadi river system has been sighted in Tel river, triggering concern among riverside communities, officials said Saturday.

The approximately 6-foot long adult female gharial was spotted near Baidyanath Bridge in Sonepur block of Subarnapur district during the morning hours. Forest officials said the animal, fitted with a tracking transmitter on its back, appears to have moved in search of food from the Tikarpada ghat area of the Mahanadi before entering the Tel river.

Authorities from the Tikarpada Crocodile Breeding and Research Centre in Angul district, along with Forest departments from Subarnapur and Boudh and local fire services, have launched efforts to safely capture and return the reptile to its original habitat in the Mahanadi system.

The unusual appearance of a gharial in the Tel river has drawn large crowds and sparked anxiety in nearby villages. However, forest officials have reassured residents that gharials are generally fish-eating and not considered dangerous to humans, urging people not to panic.