Bhubaneswar: Panic triggered after body of a class 10 student was found hanging from a guava tree in Dumduma Phase -2 near Jagannath Temple under Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar , Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Sasmita Jena, daughter of Maina Jena.

The family alleged that she was raped and then hanged from a tree while the cops reckon the incident is a case of honour killing.

The police have lodged an FIR and her body has been sent for post-mortem to Capital hospital, Bhubaneswar.

A senior cop of Khandagiri police station said that the from the prima facie it appears the victim was first murdered and then hanged on the tree to pose it a case of suicide.

“The body has been sent for postmortem. We will reach conclusion only after obtaining post mortem report. It seems that the victim was first murded and then hanged on tree,” the cop added.

Also Read: Security tightened in Malkangiri district as ultras begin martyrs’ week

Sources said, Sasmita was student of class 10th of Mamtaj Alli High School. He was going to learn singing to a nearby Music and Song School. However, Sasmita and a boy who was also a student of that institution fell in love.

After her family members learnt of Sasmita’s love affair, they stopped her from going to the music class.

Monday night Sasmita and her sister were sleeping in one bed. However, her sister didn’t find Sasmita, Tuesday morning. When the family members searched for Sasmita they found her body hanging on a guava tree.

Suspecting that Sasmita is alive, they opened the Gamuchha (loin cloth) from her neck by the help of which she was hanged on the tree but unfortunately found her dead at the spot.

One being informed, police reached at the spot and seized two slippers and hair clips of Sasmita.

Lodging an FIR at the police station Sasmita’s parents alleged that her daughter’s lover raped and killed her.

On the condition of anonymity, the senior police officials said that there is strong possibility of honour killing in this case. The police sources said that there were fresh injury marks on her body, which reflects that she was thrashed before one a couple of days back.

PNN