Digapahandi: A six-year-old child died after falling off a moving auto-rickshaw while on his way to school Wednesday. The incident took place on the main road near electricity substation under Digapahandi block of Ganjam district at around 9:30am Wednesday.

The auto driver is absconding from the spot.

The deceased child has been identified as Ajay (6), a student of class-I. He is the son of Bulu Pradhan – a resident of Gudiali village under Kabisurya Nagar police limits.

According to a source, Ajay was residing at his uncle’s place at Tileswar village. He was a student of Saraswati Sishu Mandir near Punjikaya chowk in Digapahandi locality. He fell from the vehicle allegedly after losing balance owing to the reckless driving of the driver.

The victim sustained severe injuries after falling from the vehicle. Locals immediately rushed him to the nearby community health centre (CHC) in Digapahandi where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, irate locals staged a road blockade disrupting vehicular movement on Digapahandi main road. They demanded strict action against the auto-rickshaw driver and school authorities for the fatal incident. On being informed, police reached the spot and pacified the agitators. They also sent the body for postmortem and started an investigation into the incident.

PNN