Anandpur: A class-IX student from Anandapur area in Keonjhar district has built an e-bike by cannibalising rejected parts of other vehicles.

Biswabandhu Ojha, a student of Tarimula High School in Ghasipura block, has tapped into solar, air and water powers to run his bike that he claims can run at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres an hour. Besides, he has fitted a motorcycle headlamp, indicators and horn onto his bike – which are said to be working well.

The best part about his e-bike is easily the solar charging that has been fitted onto the bicycle carrier for uninterrupted charging during the day.

The battery of this bike gets charged from solar, air and water powers while it is running, Biswabandhu says. He adds that he has added mobile charging facility on his e-bike as well.

His parents Hadibandhu and Sabita say their son has always been trying to experiment with on one thing or the other. Biswabandhu says he would continue his experiments in the days to come as well.