Phulbani: A Class X student at a government-run residential school in Kandhamal district was found to be pregnant, prompting a police investigation and the detention of a youth. The student, who belongs to Gochhapada police station area, is enrolled at Damiga on Government High School, a residential institution run by the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development department. The matter came to the fore during a health screening conducted at the school July 18. Seven girl students were identified with menstrual complications and were referred to Gummagada Community Health Centre for further examinations.

During these tests, the Class 10 student was confirmed to be pregnant. School authorities informed the girl’s father, who reached the school July 19. According to the complaint lodged by him, the student alleged that a youth from Banduli village had engaged in a physical relationship with her under the false pretext of marriage. Based on the complaint, Gochhapada police registered a case (112/26) and detained the youth for questioning. A senior police official confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway. Preliminary inquiries indicate that the victim and the youth first met during a festival organised in the girl’s village.