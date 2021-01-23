Jeypore: In yet another shocking and shameful incident, a Class X student of a Sevashram School in Koraput district is found to be six months pregnant.

The school headmaster has lodged a complaint at a nearby police station in this regard.

According to a source, the schools had remained closed for as long as around ten months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the schools across the state have recently reopened for HSC examinations. Class X students are attending regular classes.

After the reopening of schools, students of the said Sevashram School had also returned to their hostel. Before allowing them into the hostel, health check-up of all the students is being carried out as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19. During medical check-up, the school authorities found a girl’s health condition to be abnormal.

They grew suspicious and made the girl undergo another medical check-up Friday when it was confirmed that she is six months pregnant.

The headmaster of the school registered a report with the police. Registering a case (Case No-7/21), the police have launched an investigation.

