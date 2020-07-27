Bhubaneswar: The body of a minor girl was Monday found hanging from a tree in front of her residence at Dumduma under Khandagiri police limits.

The deceased was identified as Sasmita Jena, a Class X student of Mumtaj Alli High School in Nayapalli area.

The hands and legs of the girl were found tied with ‘gamchhas’ hinting at brutal murder of the minor. The deceased’s face was also found gagged with a napkin. Meanwhile, her family members said that the girl’s alleged boyfriend had killed the victim and later hanged the body from the tree. Based on the allegations, Kahandagiri police detained the boyfriend of the victim.

The deceased, who used to go to a place near her residence for learning music, came in contact with the accused there and subsequently fell in love with him. However, the family members were against the relationship.

However, some others claimed that the minor girl could have been killed by the relatives over the affair.

Police started an investigation into the incident after registering a case (439/20) in this regard.