Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 situation has disrupted the plans of everybody including students. Though the Class X results have brought a smile on the students’ face, the troubling situation created by pandemic doesn’t give them a chance to be happy.

OrissaPOST spoke to some of the students who got stupendous marks in the CBSE Class X examination and asked them their experience of COVID-19 and future.

Priya Somadutta Nayak, who scored 99.2 per cent said, “The wait for the result amid lockdown was little tense for me, but about the result, I was confident of success because of my hard work and strict study regime.”

“During COVID-19 lockdown, I was focusing on improving my fitness. My plan is to focus on science and then try for medical. We have begun our Class-XI classes online,” he added.

Manyata Patra, who got 99 per cent in the examination, said that during lockdown she was spending more and more time with family. Also, she was taking classes online with her teachers. Besides, she also tried her hand in painting.

Manyata said that she aims for engineering and thus will be focus on science.

Ritika Behera, who got 99.2 per cent, said that her focus was to remain positive and not focusing on the pandemic as it will be problematic for the mind.

Meanwhile, Sai Pratik Rath, who got 97.4 per cent, said the pandemic was an experience which he will never forget. During the lockdown, he was taking online classes but they were often getting disrupted amid poor network connectivity, he said.