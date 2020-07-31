Nimapara: A Class IX science student, studying at the Nimapara DAV School here in Puri district, is drawing all the attention for creating a ‘Robotic Nurse’. He says this new creation can help in the fight against coronavirus. Soumendra Mishra, the developer of the ‘Robotic Nurse’ said, it can go a long way in limiting the contact between coronavirus patients and other human beings. Thereby, the use of the ‘Robotic Nurse’ will limit the spread of the virus.

The robot can be operated both by remote control and hand gestures. It has been equipped with an MPU 6050 Accelerometer sensor and so it can identify hand gestures as well.

The idea of developing a robot to tackle the pandemic came in Mishra’s mind after he saw on TV the risks nurses and other healthcare workers were taking while attending to coronavirus patients. He realised the coronavirus warriors were exposed to the disease in a major way.

“Then I started contemplating on making a robotic nurse. My invention will end the requirement of nurses and health workers going near COVID-19 patients. The ‘Robotic Nurse’ can perform a number of functions including providing medicines to the patient. After completion of the function, it has an inbuilt system get automatically sanitised,” he informed.

Mishra said he had gone through some YouTube videos before embarking on his project. He spent Rs 12,000, and took a week to complete the ‘Robotic Nurse’.

“If the government helps, I will design advanced robotic nurses and donate the same to Nimapara COVID-19 care hospital,” informed Mishra.

Earlier Mishra had designed a robotic car and for this he was highly appreciated.

PNN