Bhubaneswar: After the schools and colleges reopened for the Class X and XII students from Friday, the Odisha government has decided to resume physical classes in technical universities, engineering and professional colleges. The classes will begin from January 11 for the final year students of undergraduate (UG), postgraduate and diploma courses according to a notification issued Friday by the Skill Development and Technical Development Department. Classes will be conducted with strict adherence to the COVID-19 norms.

The order states, “Considering the improvement in COVID-19 situation in the state, the government after careful consideration have been pleased to direct all the Technical Universities, Engineering and Professional Colleges and Diploma/Post Diploma institutions of the state, under the administrative control of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, to commence their physical classroom teaching for the final year students of PG/UG/Diploma/Post Diploma programmes w.e.f. 11.01.2021 (Monday) following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as annexed at Annexure-A.”

PNN