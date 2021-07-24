New Delhi: A day after the government informed Parliament that no fixed timeline can be indicated at present for the completion of the vaccination drive, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday took a swipe saying people’s lives are on the line and it’s a classic case of a missing spine.

In a tweet he said, “People’s lives on the line, government admits no timeline, classic case of missing spine.”

He tweeted with the hashtag of #WhereAreVaccines.

His remarks came a day after the government said that no fixed timeline can be indicated at present for the completion of the vaccination drive.

The government said it is expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar in response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP Mala Roy’s unstarred question said, “The Covid-19 vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, which is being guided by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAK) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence.”

She said that in view of the dynamic and evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, “no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive”.

Pawar said, “However, it is expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021.”