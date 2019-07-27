Puri: Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath, is now facing shortage of clay pots for cooking Mahaprasad as potters of the Holy City are yet to repair their potteries damaged by cyclonic storm Fani, May 3.

The shortage of clay pots at Srimandir has become a matter of concern for devotees as well as Suar and Mahasuar servitors of the shrine. The servitors claimed that the limited supply of clay pots would push the prices of Mahaprasad upward.

The Suar and Mahasuar servitors of Srimandir usually source clay pots from potters of the Holy City and its nearby areas to cook Mahaprasad. The servitors usually require at least 10 carts of clay pots to prepare Srimandir delicacies. They invariably order for a few more carts of pots on festival days, sources said.

The potters of Kumbharpada, Jenapur, Nuasahi and Tikarpada in the city here used to cater to the clay pot needs of Srimandir. Apart from that, some potters from Puri Sadar, Brahmagiri, Gop and Satyabadi area of the district also supply pots to Srimandir.

However, most of these potteries were damaged by the summer storm, sources said. It is learnt that the cyclonic storm had damaged 231 potteries in Puri city. Besides, the storm had damaged the houses and other belongings of hundreds of potters in Puri Sadar area, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi and Gop.

The cyclone-affected potters had urged the district administration to provide them financial assistance to repair the damaged potteries.

Considering the potters’ plea, the district administration had declared to provide a compensation of Rs 8,200 for each damaged pottery.

As of now, the administration has compensated 190 cyclone-affected potters in Puri city and some of the potters in Brahmagiri. However, it is yet to provide the compensation to potters of Puri Sadar, Satyabadi and Gop area of the district.

But, the affected potters have claimed that the compensation amount is insufficient to repair the damaged potteries. “The summer storm has damaged our potteries and huge stocks of raw materials like soil, sand, hay and dried up plants. The compensation amount is too small to repair our potteries and arrange for raw materials,” said Mahendra Bisoyi, a potter from the city.

Suar servitor Bhubaneswar Panda said they are facing shortage of clay pots to cook Mahaprasad for sale purposes. “The prices of pots have gone up several times since May 3. The prices would go up further in future. The shortage of pots is affecting Mahaprasad prices. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration should look into the issue at the earliest,” Panda added.

Srimandir official Madhusudan Dash said the district administration would soon provide compensation to the affected potters of Puri Sadar, Brahmagiri and other areas.

“The Suar and Mahasuar servitors have not informed us anything with regard to the shortage of clay pots,” he added.