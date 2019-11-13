Baripada: The cease-work agitation of Baripada Municipal Corporation cleaning staff continued on second day Wednesday. Agitated employees threw garbage in the municipality office demanding timely payment of salary and clearance of arrears.

The routine sanitation drive in the town was adversely hit owing to the strike.

The cleaning staff alleged that no one from the municipality administration came to discuss the issue with them. They further added that their strike will continue until their demands are fulfilled.

According to the workers, the civic authorities have outsourced the cleaning services to a private company named Utkal Facility Private Limited. While the company had committed to pay the salary to the workers by the first week of every month, it continues to default on its promise. The workers added that they have not been paid in a long time now.

It may be mentioned here that the protestors had detained the cleaning in-charge of the municipality Tuesday over the issue.

PNN