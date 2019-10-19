Bhubaneswar: A state government employee stoked controversy by posting objectionable comments against Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and his supporters on a social media site. Sahid Nagar police Saturday arrested the accused after a complaint was lodged by Bahujan Student & Youth Front (BSYF).

The accused was identified as Jagannath Sahoo alias Jaga of Jajpur. As per his profile on Facebook, he works as a senior clerk at the district agriculture office at Dharamsala in Jajpur district.

Participating in a debate on Ambedkar shared on Facebook, Sahoo allegedly used abusive comments against both Ambedkar and his ideologues. He, however, deleted his account after the issue was brought to his notice by BSYF members. However, the orgnaisation Saturday lodged a formal complaint with Sahid Nagar police accusing Sahoo of posting casteist remarks on social media.

Sahid Nagar police later arrested him by registering a case (510/19) under various sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.