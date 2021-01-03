Sundargarh: The fascination for taking selfies has landed many in fatal trouble. The same fate awaited a girl who had gone to Kanakund picnic spot in Sundargarh district. She met a watery grave when she fell into Ib River while clicking selfies Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Renu Prajapati, a resident of Kumbharpada village in Rajgangpur area. After receiving the information, fire personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation. Search was still on to find the body of the deceased at the time of filing this copy.

According to a source, Renu along with some of her friends had gone to the Kanakund picnic spot. There they were enjoying their time clicking selfies and groupfies. Then Renu climbe a rock to take some selfies close to the river. It was then she slipped and fell into the river and went missing.

As her friends realised the tragedy they were engulfed by grief.

Notably, one Satya Parija from Kaliagaon near Jeypore town in Koraput district had visited the Duduma waterfalls with some friends for picnic. While clicking selfies he fell into the water and breathed his last. Firefighter personnel fished out his body Saturday.

