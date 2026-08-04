New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Climate-26 and National Climate Leadership Awards-2026 ceremony was organised at the Deputy Speaker Hall of the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, officials said Monday.

The event was jointly organised by Kanchan Foundation, an Odisha-based social and cultural organisation, and Nature Care Initiative, New Delhi.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the IMD, attended the programme as the chief guest and spoke about the growing challenges of climate change, the need for public awareness and collective efforts to address environmental concerns.

Mohapatra presented the National Climate Leadership Awards-2026 to individuals and organisations recognised for their contributions towards climate action, environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha Member Sulata Deo, former minister and senior BJP leader Arabinda Dhali, NALCO senior administrative officer Ashutosh Rath, and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra CEO Uday Shankar Singh.

A panel discussion on “Climate Change and a Sustainable Future” was also held during the second session.

Eminent educationist Vijaylaxmi Mohanty, Atul Kumar of JNU, environmentalist Sachin Gupta and educationist Basanta K Das discussed climate challenges and possible pathways towards sustainability.

Kanchan Foundation President Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra delivered the welcome address, while Secretary Tapas Ranjan Mallik outlined the objectives of the programme.

Surinder Kumar of Nature Care Initiative delivered the vote of thanks. The event was moderated by Subhojit Panda.