Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has approved the project proposal report (PPR) for the development of the Bhubaneswar-Kataka-Puri-Paradeep Economic Region (BKPPER).

The meeting of the State-Level Project Monitoring Committee (SLPMC), chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Monday discussed taking the ambitious project forward under the External Aided Projects framework.

The BKPPER has been selected as one of the four pilot city economic regions under the Centre’s City Economic Region (CER) initiative.

An initial investment support of Rs 5,000 crore has been proposed for the project, with 70 per cent (Rs 3,500 crore) to be financed through a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), while the remaining 30 per cent (Rs 1,500 crore) will be provided by the Centre under the CER scheme.

The project aims to transform Bhubaneswar, Kataka, Puri and Paradeep into an integrated economic region by accelerating investments, industrial growth, tourism, logistics, port-led industries, the knowledge economy and employment generation.

Addressing the meeting after approval of the PPR, Garg said the initiative would be a key driver in achieving the goals of a developed Odisha and a developed India.

The proposed economic region will cover 19 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the districts of Khordha, Kataka, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

The proposal includes several flagship initiatives, including an integrated regional mobility system, climate-resilient urban infrastructure, expansion of public transport, multimodal transport hubs, affordable housing for workers, development of Bhubaneswar New City, urban renewal projects, riverfront and waterbody development, port-based industrial infrastructure, and the establishment of knowledge and healthcare hubs.

Following the SLPMC’s approval, the proposal will be uploaded to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) portal under the Ministry of Finance for further appraisal and approval, an official said.

The meeting was attended by Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Housing and Urban Development department Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee, Finance department Principal Secretary Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, Director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua and senior officials from various departments.