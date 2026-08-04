Nabarangpur: In Nabarangpur district, an entrepreneur is transforming lives by creating jobs for returnee migrant workers who search for a fresh start close to home, while promoting sustainable organic farming through a bio-fertilizer manufacturing unit.

His success story proves that innovation and local entrepreneurship can drive both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Every year, thousands of workers from Nabarangpur migrate to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in search of livelihood, often facing exploitation and workplace accidents owing to hazardous working conditions.

Seeking to reverse this trend, entrepreneur Krushna Chandra Nayak established a bio-fertilizer venture in the migration-prone region in 2021, providing employment to hundreds of returnee migrant workers.

Founded by Nayak, a resident of Khuntia village in Nandahandi block, ‘Umashankar Sabuja Dunia Ltd’ currently employs more than 300 people in office and field operations, the majority of whom are returnee migrant workers.

Nayak said his objective extends beyond business. He aims to build a migration-free society by creating sustainable local employment while encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming practices.

Besides hiring workers from Nabarangpur, the company is also recruiting returnee migrant labourers from other districts of Odisha, offering them an opportunity to earn a livelihood closer to home.

Khiramani Harijan of Saruguda village said her late husband had worked as a migrant labourer in Andhra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. After his death, she struggled to support her family before joining Krushna Chandra’s company.

Arjun Baipari of Rangapiajiguda said he no longer has to work in distant cities and can now earn a livelihood with dignity while spending time with his family.

N Supriya of Balangir, the eldest daughter in her family, said she had planned to migrate for work to support her widowed mother and younger sister. Instead, she joined the enterprise after learning about the initiative and now encourages others not to migrate for seasonal labour.

Farmers associated with the project say bio-fertilizers have improved soil fertility and increased yields of paddy, vegetables and fruits while reducing dependence on chemical fertilizers.

Farmer Ghana Gouda said the switch to organic inputs has benefited both crop productivity and soil health.

Krushna Chandra said he established the bio-fertilizer unit under the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana with a project investment of Rs 95 lakh, receiving a 40 per cent government subsidy.

The enterprise also promotes organic cultivation of mango, banana, turmeric, papaya and lemongrass, along with fish farming.

He said the primary objective is to provide sustainable employment to returnee migrant workers and reduce unemployment in the region.

District Chief Agriculture Officer Sudhir Behera praised the initiative, saying the small-scale enterprise has created jobs for about 300 people while encouraging sustainable agriculture.