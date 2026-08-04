Lanjigada: A 36-year-old migrant worker from Kalahandi district was electrocuted while working at a brick kiln in Hyderabad, with his body returning to his native village Monday.

The deceased was identified as Niran Bibhar of Bhatangpadar village under Lanjigada Sadar police limits. He had left for Hyderabad about two months ago with relatives in search of work. He was employed at a brick kiln in Ramantapur.

The mishap occurred around 2pm Saturday and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

Niran is survived by his mother, wife and three children.

The family, lacking the means to transport his body home, sought help from local panchayat samiti member Rupendra Chhatria.

Following discussions with the brick kiln owner, arrangements were made to send the body to the village by ambulance.

The body reached Bhatangpadar Monday, triggering scenes of grief among family members and villagers. He was later cremated in the village.

The incident has once again highlighted the continuing migration of workers from the tribal-dominated Lanjigada region, where limited employment opportunities force many residents to seek work in other states.

Local residents say such migration often results in fatal accidents or debilitating injuries, leaving families to bear the consequences.