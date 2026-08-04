Dhenkikote: A 52-year-old man sustained critical injuries after armed assailants allegedly opened fire on him during an attempted robbery at his home in Khuduputuli village under this police beat in Kendujhar district late Sunday night, police said.

The victim, identified as Jatindra Kumar Mohanta, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was initially admitted to the Kendujhar Medical College and Hospital before being referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to the severity of his injuries. His wife Damayanti Mohanta said he underwent surgery Monday.

According to police, four masked men attempted to enter Mohanta’s house through the backyard at around 10:30pm. Mohanta, who had stepped outside to relieve himself, encountered the intruders and reportedly struck one of them with a brick after becoming suspicious.

In response, one of the assailants allegedly fired two rounds from a pistol. One bullet hit Mohanta in the abdomen, while the other missed.

The attackers fled after family members rushed out on hearing the gunshots and his cries for help.

Senior police officers, including Ghatagaon SDPO Pratap Chandra Tripathy, Inspector-in-Charge Shubhranta Kumar Jena and Dhenkikot police beat house OIC Trinath Nayak, visited the scene and launched an investigation.

Kendujhar Superintendent of Police Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu also inspected the spot Monday.

Police said there was no indication of any prior enmity involving the victim and suspect the incident was a premeditated robbery attempt.

A case (408/26) has been registered at Ghatagaon police station based on a complaint filed by Mohanta’s nephew, and the investigation is underway.