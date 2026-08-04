Bancho: Poor management of solid and biomedical waste at Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital in Kendujhar district has raised concerns over sanitation and public health, with residents alleging that waste is being left unattended on the hospital premises.

Residents alleged that a waste storage facility built with government funds for proper handling of hospital waste is not being used effectively.

Instead, plastic, food waste, polythene and other garbage have reportedly accumulated in open areas, creating foul odour and attracting flies, mosquitoes and stray animals.

They also alleged that biomedical waste has been left in the open without scientific disposal, increasing the risk of infection for patients, attendants, hospital employees and nearby residents.

Garbage has also reportedly accumulated near the hospital’s drinking water source, forcing patients and their attendants to collect water in unhygienic conditions.

Environment activist Sushanta Biswal posted photographs of the site on social media and tagged the SDMO of Anandapur, the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer of Kendujhar, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Odisha and Kendujhar district administration, urging immediate intervention.

He also questioned whether the agency responsible for biomedical waste management was complying with prescribed guidelines.

Local residents have demanded an immediate cleanup, scientific disposal of biomedical waste and an inquiry into the functioning of the agency responsible for waste management.

Hospital authorities attributed part of the problem to irregular collection of general waste by Anandapur Municipality.

Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Krushna Chandra Das said the civic body had not been collecting the hospital’s general waste regularly, leading to a garbage pile-up on the premises.

He urged the municipality to ensure regular waste collection to maintain sanitation and hygiene on the hospital precincts.