Kendrapara: As many as 12 fishermen had a close shave from taking watery grave in the sea as other fisherfolk came to their rescue when the fibre boats they were fishing on turned turtle due to heavy rains and gusty wind, reports said Wednesday.

According to sources, 12 fishermen, including the owner of the boats, from Bobangadiha village under Suniti GP went to the sea in three fibreglass boats Tuesday to catch fish in the Bay of Bengal. While they were catching fish near Madali mouth, their boats tilted and turned turtle due to heavy rain and gusty wind in the sea.

To save their lives, the fishermen in distress were took shelter on the overturned boats and alerted the other fishermen who were catching fish near the area to rescue them from drowning. The other fishermen, with their boats, rushed to the spot and rescued them from drowning. All 12 fishermen were rescued and returned to the coast with the help of local boats.