Nayagarh: Efforts are intensifying to claim a GI (Geographical Indication) tag for the famed Nayagarh green gram (muga dali) known for its distinctive aroma and taste. However, the pulses and sugarcane research centres here lie abandoned, with no action towards restoring their functionality. With only signboards indicating their existence, both the centres have remained non-operational for nearly three years. To protect the quality and authenticity of Nayagarh’s green gram, a pulses research centre was established on 36 acre of land in the district headquarters town of Nayagarh in 1965. It was initiated with support from the Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR) in Kanpur.

IIPR was sending chickpea seeds for trial to this research centre, which later successfully developed two high-yielding green gram varieties that benefited farmers across the country. However, several key positions like pulse research specialist remain vacant sans fresh appointments due to a lack of dedicated researchers. As a result, IIPR is not sending the checkpea seeds to the Nayagarh pulse research centre anymore. Instead, it is being sent to Khurda’s newly established research centre, opened five years ago. Now, the question arises about the legitimacy of pursuing a GI tag for the district when the pulse research centre remains abandoned. On the other hand, the sugarcane research centre at Panipoila in this district, which shot to fame for inventing six different varieties of sugarcane seeds, is also lying neglected. Local dissatisfaction grows as the production of Nayagarh’s other economically valuable crops are in decline. While the sugar factory remains locked up, farmers have drifted away from sugarcane cultivation.

People are expressing concerns over the negligence, which even the local representatives are yet to address. Locals alleged that Nayagarh MLA and former minister Arun Sahu has not taken any step in this regard, while the ruling BJP remains silent on the issue. Nayagarh’s Chief Agriculture Officer Suman Singh Pattnaik said no active research is being conducted at the centre and critical positions remain unfilled. “However, we are yet to receive any letter on shifting of the pulse research centre from Nayagarh to Khurda,” he said. While research on crops like green gram and paddy is ongoing, the public concern over the lack of agricultural support in the area reflects a need for government intervention, he added.