Baripada: Kumki elephant Yashoda died while undergoing treatment at the Jenabil area of Similipal sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district. The trained elephant was unwell and brought to Similipal from Chandaka sanctuary. “Yashoda was 36 years old at the time of her passing and a veterinary team conducted the post-mortem examination,” said Prakash Chand Gogineni, Field Director of the Similipal Tiger Reserve Project.

Notably, Yashoda had been brought to Chandaka from Similipal to monitor the movements of the translocated tigers, Mahavir and Sundari, who had been shifted to Chandaka. After spending a few years there, Yashoda suffered a dislocation in her hip joint, which restricted her movements and eventually worsened her condition. Dr Indramani Nath from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) had been treating her for the last three years. Five months ago, the Forest department again transferred her to Similipal. Under treatment, Yashoda passed away October 30, and her post-mortem was conducted October 31.