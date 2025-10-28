New Delhi: The Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, conducted the first cloud-seeding trial in parts of Delhi Tuesday, with more such exercises planned over the next few days, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

According to officials, the aircraft took off from Kanpur for Delhi and covered areas like Burari, north Karol Bagh and Mayur Vihar before landing at the Meerut Airfield.

“The Cessna aircraft took off from Kanpur. It released eight fire flares, and the trial lasted for half an hour,” Sirsa said in a video statement.

The minister said that IIT-Kanpur has opined that rain could happen within 15 minutes to 4 hours after the trial.

The second trial will be conducted later in the day in outer Delhi, he said, adding that nine to ten trials are planned over the next few days.

“This is a huge step taken by the government to mitigate pollution. If trials are successful, we will prepare a long-term plan,” Sirsa added.

The trial, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital, is part of the Delhi government’s broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months.

The government had conducted a test flight over Burari last week. During the test run, small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds used to trigger artificial rain were released from the aircraft.

However, due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent, as against the 50 per cent typically required for cloud seeding, rainfall could not be induced.

The Delhi government signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT Kanpur September 25 to carry out five cloud seeding trials, all of which are planned in northwest Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation earlier granted permission to IIT Kanpur to conduct the trials any time between October 1 and November 30.

Clearances have also been secured from more than 10 central and state departments, including the Union ministries of environment, defence and home, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Airports Authority of India, and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, among others.

The Delhi Cabinet May 7 approved a proposal to conduct five cloud seeding trials at a total cost of Rs 3.21 crore.

However, the exercise faced multiple postponements due to unfavourable weather and monsoon conditions, including deadlines set for May-end, early June, August, September and, most recently, the second week of October.