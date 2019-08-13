Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik formally dedicated ‘The Rath,’ a steel monument, to the people of Odisha, Tuesday. Located at the picturesque Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar, the steel monument is presented by Tata Steel in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Development Authority.

‘The Rath’ explores the notion of life, motion and energy and is built using ~13.5 tonnes of Tata Structura Steel Hollow Sections. The monument design is inspired by the dual narrative of the Sun Temple and the Rath Yatra and attempts to accentuate the diverse cultures and rich heritage that form the soul of Odisha.

Crafted in steel, material of the future, and designed with cutting-edge tools, ‘The Rath’ rests on three points with a minimal footprint on the landscape. The rotating polygonal frames are laid out on a 120° tri-axis, representing the 8-hour sub-division of the 24-hour cycle and the concept of time. The structure uses the narrative of community heritage as a springboard to envision the future. The design comprises an intricate web of structural steel, which encourages users to interact in non-traditional ways.

‘The Rath’ pavilion design can be experienced at three levels. The experience of being physically and psychologically caught in a web of steel is bound by a space-time continuum. The pavilion underbelly houses an amphitheatre for events and performances, which can be accessed by people from all walks of life. ‘The Rath’ can be explored as a sculpture in the park, a beacon that attracts intrigue, inquiry and investigation.

The structure was designed by renowned architect Nuru Karim.