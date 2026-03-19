Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Lok Bhavan here, where the two held discussions on key issues related to the state’s development and ongoing welfare initiatives.

During the meeting, Majhi outlined the government’s efforts to ensure effective implementation of various welfare schemes and to accelerate Odisha’s overall growth trajectory. He emphasised that the Governor’s guidance and support continue to serve as a source of inspiration for the administration in achieving its developmental priorities and governance goals.

Governor Kambhampati appreciated the Chief Minister’s commitment to public service and his focused approach to the state’s growth. The discussions also touched upon future development initiatives aimed at building a more prosperous and progressive Odisha.