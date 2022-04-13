Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday inaugurated an adventure park at Gopalpur through virtual mode.

The facility named as Biju Adventure Park will promote tourism in Gopalpur and will attract youngsters towards adventure sports, said Naveen while inaugurating the park.

The park has been named after legendary leader Biju Patnaik as an honour to his renowned aviation skills and his aptitude for adventures. This facility has been developed with an investment of around Rs 2.5 crore.

The park has many facilities including a river crossing zip line. For the first time in the state, a river crossing zip line course has been set up across a stretch of 250 meters in length.

This ‘to and fro’ zip Line will give a panoramic view of the serene and scenic Gopalpur beach, officials said.

Other sporting facilities being provided at the park include a 40 feet giant swing, air gun shooting, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull ride, netted cricket and allterrain-vehicle rides.

Many other adventure sports activities like rock climbing, rappelling, dashing cars and zorbing etc are in the pipeline and would be operationalised very soon to cater to more tourists and to enhance the global tourist footprint for Gopalpur, the officials said.

Among others, Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian and Berhampur MP Chandra Shekhar Sahu attended the function from Bhubaneswar and Gopalpur, respectively.

PNN