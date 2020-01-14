Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday urged the ex-servicemen to take advantage of the state government’s schemes to help the society as a whole.

Patnaik said this while addressing a gathering on the occasion of ‘Veterans Day’.

“I appeal to the veterans to take advantage of various schemes being offered by the government of Odisha so that they can contribute to society as well as make their own lives better,” he said.

Calling the ex-servicemen and veterans as ‘extraordinary’ community, Patnaik praised the veterans’ selfless service to the nation at the prime of their age and sacrifices for ensuring the nations sovereignty and integrity.

This day has rightly been dedicated to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Commander in Chief of Armed Forces of Independent India, who is a guiding beacon for serving as well as veteran soldiers, the Chief Minister said.

Patnaik also commended the contributions of 120 Infantry Battalion for the extraordinary relief work done in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial and felicitated widows of veterans on the occasion. He said the state government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and make use of their rich potential in the service of the nation.