Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched as many as 52 irrigation projects worth Rs 3,037 crore, Saturday.

Patnaik inaugurated six irrigation projects in four districts worth Rs 131 crore and laid the foundation stone for 46 such projects in 15 districts worth Rs 2,906 crore.

The CM inaugurated Kusumi Barrage in Nayagarh and underground pipeline systems of Kendua minor irrigation project in Nayagarh, Phatatangar minor irrigation project in Sambalpur and Katagaon minor irrigation project in Bolangir and Sankhabhanga minor irrigation project as well as Tile minor irrigation project, both in Mayurbhanj.

Patnaik laid the foundation stones for Hadua Dam and its underground pipeline system in Cuttack, Kusumi Barrage underground pipeline system in Nayagarh, Dimiria-Routpara inter-river reservoir project in Cuttack, Baideswar-Gopinathpur inter-river reservoir project in Cuttack, and Phataki inter-river reservoir project, Malgaon Barrage and Satijor minor irrigation project, all three in Nabarangpur.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stones for Lakatiguda and Temurapalli minor irrigation projects in Malkangiri, Bhaluguda, Podagada, Koharadangari and Kurlu Ghati minor irrigation projects in Nabarangpur, Kalyani minor irrigation project in Rayagada and Changiria, Dam-kipali, Batharla, Daitarimunda, Bileisathi, Ghagara, Semelmunda, Dumerchuian minor irrigation projects in Bolangir.

Naveen laid the foundation stones for Gadiajor, Baraha Nala, Dhoben Chanchara, Pakhanjor, Lamer, Tukuguda and Kutungpadar minor irrigation projects in Kalahandi and Utalijor, Jhilinala, Saladihi, Sunamudi and Nuagada minor irrigation projects in Bargarh district.

The CM also laid the stones for Kengati Nala minor irrigation project in Sundargarh, Kadalijharana, Manikmunda and Sukupada minor irrigation projects in Sambalpur, Dahuka and Patharganda minor irrigation projects in Nayagarh, Dalakata minor irrigation project in Subarnapur, Chilanti minor irrigation project in Angul, Katarapala minor irrigation project in Cuttack, Kapasia minor irrigation project in Dhenkanal, Mananda minor irrigation project in Mayurbhanj and Laliachencheda minor irrigation project in Kandhamal.

