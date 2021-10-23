Baripada: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik started distributing smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) at Baripada in Mayurbhanj Friday.

He also dedicated various developmental projects worth crores of rupees in the district. Foundation stones for many projects were also laid.

Addressing the ceremony for the smart health card distribution here, the Chief Minister described Mayurbhanj as a district known for its rich art, culture and heritage.

“Chhau dance and Jhumar songs of Mayurbhanj have given an identity to Odisha at the national level. The contribution of the district to the overall development of Odisha is incomparable,” he observed.

He said Maharaja Sriramchandra Bhanjdeo and Maharaja Purnachandra Bhanjdeo are pride of Odisha. On the occasion, the Chief Minister gave away smart health cards to some beneficiaries of the district.

It was learnt that 21, 38, 941 people in the district will get the benefits of BSKY. In addition, Patnaik inaugurated various projects worth over Rs 2484 crore.

It may be noted here that on 75th Independence Day, the Chief Minister had announced to provide smart health cards to 3.5 crore people in the state under BSKY. Smart health cards will be provided to 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families.

Each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women members can avail this benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year.

Odisha is the first state in the country to have provided such facilities in the health sector.

Beneficiaries of National and State Food Security Schemes, Annapurna and Antodaya are entitled to get the smart health cards. The beneficiaries can avail health services in more than 200 hospital chains in the country including Odisha.

The Chief Minister during his visit did inauguration and foundation-laying of 539 projects. It was said that the state government is executing mega projects worth Rs 3236 crore to ensure safe drinking water to each family across the state.

The irrigation coverage in the district has been expanded due to Subarnarekha project.

He was accompanied by 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Health Minister Naba Das, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi and Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena.

Simultaneously, many other ministers and MPs also distributed health cards in 26 blocks, two NACs and two municipalities.

