Bhubaneswar: Business Eminence Awards 2026, jointly organised by Dharitri and Orissa POST, honoured 18 entrepreneurs from diverse sectors at Bhubaneswar’s Hotel Swosti Premium Thursday, celebrating Odisha’s growing entrepreneurial excellence.

Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain attended the event and presented awards to this year’s 18 awardees.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in his address as Chief Guest, said the award is a recognition of courage, struggle, self-reliance and perseverance. He noted that every achievement is built on sustained effort, setbacks, ambition and sleepless nights.

He said that these inspiring personalities, who have built business empires from scratch, are the real drivers of Odisha’s economy.

CM Majhi said the government is giving equal importance to traditional industries as well as new-age sectors such as semiconductors, IT and artificial intelligence. He said initiatives by the Dharitri family will encourage young entrepreneurs to dream bigger and aim higher.

The Chief Minister underscored Odisha’s rapid transformation into a fast-growing economic hub. He reiterated the state’s long-term development roadmap, stating that the vision of a ‘Samruddha Odisha’ and ‘Viksit Odisha’ by 2036 reflects a structured push towards inclusive and sustained growth.

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରଠାରେ ଆୟୋଜିତ ‘ଧରିତ୍ରୀ Business Eminence Awards 2026’ରେ ଯୋଗଦେଇ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସଫଳ ଉଦ୍ୟୋଗୀ ଓ ବ୍ୟବସାୟୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଆନନ୍ଦିତ। ଶୂନ୍ୟରୁ ସାମ୍ରାଜ୍ୟ ଗଢ଼ିଥିବା ଏହି ପ୍ରେରଣାଦାୟୀ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିତ୍ୱମାନେ ହିଁ ଆମ ରାଜ୍ୟ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିର ପ୍ରକୃତ ସାରଥି। ଆମ ସରକାର ପାରମ୍ପରିକ ଶିଳ୍ପ ସହିତ ସେମିକଣ୍ଡକ୍ଟର,… pic.twitter.com/iWpUxcTzvB — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) April 23, 2026

Chief Speaker Minister Sampad Chandra Swain highlighted Odisha’s investment momentum, outlining the state’s focus on industrial expansion, skilling initiatives and strengthening the investment ecosystem to accelerate employment generation and economic growth.

In a tweet, Swain wrote, “One of the leading newspapers of the state, Dharitri and Orissa POST, organised the Business Eminence Awards 2026 in Bhubaneswar today, where I joined Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and felicitated eminent entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to the state’s economic development. I express my gratitude to Dharitri and Orissa POST for encouraging the state’s entrepreneurs through such recognition and motivating them to move forward, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees.”

ରାଜ୍ୟର ଅନ୍ୟତମ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ସମ୍ବାଦପତ୍ର ‘ଧରିତ୍ରୀ’ ଏବଂ ‘ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପୋଷ୍ଟ’ ତରଫରୁ ଆଜି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ଵର ଠାରେ ଆୟୋଜିତ “ବିଜିନେସ୍‌ ଏମିନେନ୍ସ ଆୱାର୍ଡସ୍ ୨୦୨୬”ରେ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଯୋଗଦେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆର୍ଥିକ ବିକାଶରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ ଯୋଗଦାନ ଦେଉଥିବା ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠିତ ଉଦ୍ୟୋଗୀ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କଲି l ଏଭଳି… pic.twitter.com/LlqLADOaja — Sampad Swain (@SampadSwainBJP) April 23, 2026

Dharitri and Orissa POST CEO Adyasha Satpathy said entrepreneurship remains central to job creation and nation-building, emphasising the importance of recognising innovation and enterprise across sectors.

In his vote of thanks, Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy expressed gratitude to the awardees for their contributions across industries and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to recognising entrepreneurial excellence.

The 18 awardees represented sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, education, defence, retail, food processing, infrastructure, technology and hospitality.

The awardees included Harshit Lodha (Jaibaba Automobiles), Sailesh Sarawgi (Odissi Jewellery), Sashikant Barik (AcreRise), Suman Dalmia (Indian Public School, Sambalpur), Priyadarshi Mohapatra (CureBay), Nigamjyoti Pathy (Namaste Baripada), Jiban Kumar Badu (Orissa Transformers Pvt Ltd), Durga Priyadarshini (Gaumaya Paints), Manoj Nayak (Kalinga Biomedical), Somdutt Behura (KT Global School), Chandra Prakash Bhartia (Jagdamba Polymers), Bhala Chandra Mohanty (Oriclean Private Limited), Dr Diptimayee Mohanty (Aryavart Ancient Academy), Sanjeev Hans (Shubh Laabh Jewellers), Karim Kabiruddin (Health Food Products Pvt Ltd, Frostee Ice-cream), Preeti Pallavi Patnaik (Osiris Agretail, ODYSSA Coffee), and Dr Alok Srivastava (Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar).

The event concluded with a focus on the contributions of both established enterprises and emerging ventures, highlighting their role in strengthening Odisha’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.