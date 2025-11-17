Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s acclaimed and popular playback singer Humane Sagar passed away at 34. He died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over his death. “His passing is an irreparable loss to our music and film industry. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to the Almighty for eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti,” he said.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ହ୍ୟୁମାନ ସାଗରଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ । ତାଙ୍କର ବିୟୋଗ ଆମ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଓ ସିନେମା ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାଙ୍କ ଶାନ୍ତି ପାଇଁ ଭଗବାନଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି। ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି। 🙏 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 17, 2025

Sagar had been in critical condition for several days. He was suffering from severe liver and kidney-related complications, along with respiratory distress and pneumonia, and had been placed on a ventilator.

As his condition worsened, he was shifted from a private hospital in Cuttack to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Plans were being made to take him outside the state for advanced treatment, and the Chief Minister had also spoken to the doctors about his health status.

Humane Sagar, known for singing numerous romantic songs in Odia films and albums, leaves behind a void in the music fraternity, which is mourning his untimely demise.