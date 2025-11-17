Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar died Monday evening at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was 34. Sagar had been under treatment for more than 72 hours and was placed under advanced life-support care, according to hospital officials.

A prominent voice in Odia music, Sagar had sung in numerous albums and films. His death has left the Odia entertainment industry in deep mourning.

