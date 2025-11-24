Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday said his government gives utmost importance to common people’s problems by regularly holding ‘Jan Abhijog Sunani’ (public grievance hearing).

Majhi said this government is breaking the artificial barrier that previously existed between the government and the common people during the previous BJD regime.

The CM attended the 15th public grievances hearing session here, along with Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari and Health minister Mukesh Mahalang and heard the grievances of around 1,000 people.

Your trust and faith are empowering us to work. I have always said that I am one among you. Therefore, our government is considering the inconveniences of the common people with utmost importance. Breaking the artificial barrier that previously existed between the government and the people, I have expedited conducting Jan Abhijogana Sunaani to listen to your problems myself, Majhi said in a post on X.

Majhi said he has directly discussed with the people at the public hearing session held at the government primary school in Unit-2, Bhubaneswar. He has also instructed the officers to ensure the quickest possible resolution of every complaint that is received at the session.

This is your government. We are committed to serving the people of Odisha, and we are always striving to build a prosperous and developed Odisha. A government of the people, dedicated to the service of the people, Majhi said, adding that the state government have been resolving problems through public listening, transparent administration, and swift implementation.

The chief minister said that his government has brought the government system to the people’s doorstep. Your faith is our strength, your trust is our inspiration. Every step we take is dedicated to the service of the people for building a prosperous, powerful, and developed Odisha, the chief minister said.

During the session, one woman, identified as Vidyutprabha Sadangi from the Jayadev Vihar area of the city, said that she got a ration card, financial assistance under Subhadra Yojana, according to a press release issued by the CMO.

During its 17 months in office, Majhi has held 15 public grievance hearing sessions in the state, during which he received 10,000 petitions and met over 50,000 people. Over 80 per cent of the grievances of the people have been resolved through public grievance hearings, an official claimed.